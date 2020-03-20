Amcor ULTRA Pouches Certified for Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization

Amcor’s ULTRA pouches are now certified for vaporized hydrogen peroxide sterilization and steam sterilization at 134°C. This means that ULTRA pouches can provide a one-stop solution for the sterilization of all reusable medical devices.

Hospital sterilization centers predominantly rely on steam sterilization, reserving hydrogen peroxide sterilization for instruments that are particularly sensitive to high temperatures. Traditionally, different packaging is used, depending on the process and the nature of the instrument(s) being sterilized. This requires hospitals to hold a large variety of stock and additional staff time to support these exacting processes.

ULTRA pouches provide a simplified alternative as they can be used for both steam and hydrogen peroxide sterilization and are available in a range of sizes. Hospitals can therefore rely on one product for all their sterilization needs. ULTRA pouches also deliver a number of other benefits, including puncture-resistant durability, speed of use and a user-friendly design.

The new accreditation provides the assurance that the pouches are compliant with the latest international and European EN 868 and ISO 11607 standards, including the Sterile Barrier System (SBS) requirement.