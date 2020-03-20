Precision AirConvey Available Online & by Phone

Precision AirConvey (PAC)’s Sales, Engineering and Customer service platforms are operated via cloud technology which enables us to utilize our teams across all our locations.

Sales and engineering operations are fully functioning, including our Cutter Shop. We share your concerns around COVID-19, and understand many manufacturers are restricting or eliminating visitors from daily operations. We understand the importance of keeping operations running smoothly, even in uncertain times.

All our team members are equipped with GoTo Meeting conferencing capabilities, enabling us to continue to be available to you "live" for support as needed. Request a GoTo Meeting now at get-facts@airconvey.com.

As the industry leader for trim and matrix removal, Precision AirConvey (PAC) services customers worldwide on six of the seven continents. As your product and waste handling needs continue to change, we are ready and able to support!