Sun Chemical Issues Updated Supply Chain Statement

As the Coronavirus spreads, Sun Chemical continues to monitor the changing economic landscape and the impact to its global supply chain. In response, Sun Chemical has issued the following statement from Jeffrey Shaw, Chief Supply Chain Officer.

“While some regions in the world continue to improve, other regions are facing unprecedented challenges. At Sun Chemical, we continue to monitor our global supply chain, proactively manage each of our sites and warehouses, and frequently communicate with our supply base.

“At this time our manufacturing and warehouse sites continue to operate, raw materials continue to flow and logistics providers continue to ship materials in a timely manner. With new governmental regulations enforced and varying restrictions in place around the world, we continue to work with all our stakeholders to make sure the fulfillment process works in an undisrupted manner.

“We have a vast global network in place to manage these changes and an integrated supply chain approach. Inventory levels remain in place while we continue to fulfill customer orders. In the event of further changes, we will work with customers to make sure we provide the best level of service.”