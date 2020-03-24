Tolerant Pasta Brand Launches Plant-Based Legume-Rice Alternatives

Tolerant, known for its 100% organic, single-ingredient chickpea and lentil pastas, just launched a new line of legume-rice alternatives. The brand reinvented rice with a new Organic Riced Red Lentil Pilaf, a pre-seasoned red lentil-based pilaf.

The product comes in pouches, which are also microwaveable, perfect for consumers adding more plant-based options into their diets, flexitarians and foodies.

The four new global flavors include Spanish-Style Paella, Asian Ginger, Wild Mushroom and Smoky Peruvian-Style, allowing consumers to enjoy international flavors. Compared to traditional dishes made with rice, those made with red lentils are higher in fiber and protein, and provide high-quality nourishment. This lentil dishes have 7-8 g of fiber and 13 g of protein per serving and are made with clean ingredients. They are also free from the eight major allergens.

Tolerant's new pilaf products are sold on Amazon, and will be at Whole Foods Markets starting in May.