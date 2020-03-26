EnvyPak Offers Clear Packaging Products for Those Seeking to Manage Impacts of COVID-19

EnvyPak, an Ohio-based company that specializes in clear packaging solutions, is continuing to operate and support hospitals, testing laboratories and other organizations by offering packaging components they need to fight and help control the spread of COVID-19.

“We are considered an essential business because we manufacture packaging products for the Medical and other related service industries. We’re continuing normal EnvyPak production to meet the critical needs of our customers,” said Michele Cole, President of EnvyPak. “We are taking all necessary precautions to ensure the safety of our own employees, customers, and vendors.”

EnvyPak is currently providing these clear specialty packaging items for the retail, medical, industrial, and mailing industries:

Healthcare and Medical Supplies Packaging - clear pouches pockets and adhesivebacked sleeves, with and without print

Testing Laboratories that produce COVID-19 test kits - adhesive-backed CD holders

Utilities - CD holders

Radiation Therapy - CD holders and clear pouches with and without print; USPS - Clear envelopes and mailing supplies, with and without print.

EnvyPak clear envelopes and clear plastic products, manufactured in the USA, make an everyday impact in dozens of industries worldwide. The company is uniquely positioned to supply other essential businesses with the durable, clear polypropylene packaging products they need for the essentials used to support the fight against the impact of COVID-19.