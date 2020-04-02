FPA Announces 2020 Student Flexible Packaging Design Challenge Winners

The Flexible Packaging Association (FPA) announces the winners of the FPA 2020 Student Flexible Design Challenge. This year’s first place winners were a team of students from California Polytechnic State University, and two students from San José State University tied for second place.

FPA’s annual Achievement Awards competition recognizes innovative flexible packaging from across its membership. The industry also believes it is important to encourage and recognize students who are working to become the next generation of packaging designers. “I am continually impressed by the growth and abilities of the student efforts toward the FPA Awards efforts! They are providing new and commercially viable packaging solutions to their entries,” states competition judge, Mike Richmond, Ph.D., Principal, PTIS, LLC.

For the 2020 competition, FPA received 40 concept outlines from some of the top packaging design programs across the United States. From the concept outlines submitted, 15 were selected to continue to the development phase.

The 2020 competition entries demonstrated a high level of creativity, as well as a strong understanding of the mechanical properties of flexible packaging materials and manufacturing processes. While every entry was designed for a different product, they each found an ingenious way to apply flexible packaging to satisfy the growing consumer demand for convenient, easy-to-use packaging.

The judges for the competition included Min Degruson, Ph.D., Assistant Professor, Packaging, University of Wisconsin – Stout; Matt Reynolds, Editor, Packaging World; and Mike Richmond, Ph.D., Principal, PTIS, LLC.



First Place

Open Sesame – Premium Dipping Sauce

Student Team: Pierson Berry, Ian Jennings, Linnea Landgren, and Suzannie Marshall, California Polytechnic State University

We realized that regular soy sauce packets just weren’t cutting it. We created Open Sesame to transform on-the-go sushi into a better experience. Our packets were designed with our customers in mind, which is why they have a unique shape that no other brand does. This cutting edge design allows for ease of opening, dispensing, and enjoyment with the ergonomic pouch that opens into a bowl — no more messes. Never again will you have to use the lid as a mixing bowl.



Second Place (Tie)

TouchUp Pouch – 2-in-1 Paint and Applicator

Jai Araujo, San José State University

The TouchUp Pouch is a new and easy way to touch up paint on damaged walls. This innovative “2-in-1” fuss-free paint and applicator package is designed with consumer convenience in mind so that no brushes or rollers are needed. Every pouch comes with a pre-attached applicator sponge in its cap to facilitate quick and uniform paint application. After fixing the damaged/cracked area with plaster/spackle, simply squeeze the pouch and blot away!

Doughnut’cha Know Juice

Rosalyn Yasui, San José State University

Looking for a new way to experience drinking juice? The distinctive doughnut shape of the package is a unique way for juice to be packaged. This package allows for easy drinkability, accessibility, and functionality with a no-mess cap, so no worrying about having to puncture a straw into the juice pouch. Moreover, the clarity of the pouch is appealing because the product is displayed visually. Also, holding the juice pouch couldn’t get easier — it’s easy to hold in your hand, but you can also wear the juice pouch around your wrist like jewelry and enjoy the style of the “Doughnut’cha know juice (doughnut juice)” for some extra flair.