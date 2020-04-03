New Pouch Packaging Machine Appeals to Cannabis Packers

Massman Automation Designs LLC, a leader in the design and manufacture of easy-to-operate, highly innovative packaging equipment for more than 40 years, is also the exclusive North American distributor of pouch filling systems manufactured by General Packer Company, Ltd.

The unique, precise capabilities of the GP-M3000 pouch filling system have made it especially attractive to packagers of cannabis flowers in the growing cannabis industry, which requires precision pouch filling and handling. In many cases, the automated system replaces a manual filling operation, resulting in greater packaging consistency and greater productivity. The features that have made the GP-M3000 popular in the global food industry also are making it popular in the growing cannabis-infused product segment.

The GP-M3000 is designed to automatically open, fill, close and seal the stand up pouches popular with the cannabis industry and its customers. It can handle both clear and printed pouches, and the system can effortlessly seal pouches with a variety of reclosing features, including the child-resistant heat seal closures needed for cannabis products. It can also close press-to-close zipper, eSlider and Velcro for non-cannabis products. Optional Gas flush is also available.

Pouches are fed by conveyor into the GP-M3000, which precisely aligns them to assure that pouches get placed into the pouch clamps properly every time. The rotary system then proceeds through successive steps, during which the non-child proof zippers are opened with fingers, date and lot code are printed, pouches are filled and then shaken by vibrators to settle the contents completely. Optional gas flushing is done, if selected, and the pouches are then zipper closed and discharged from the system.

The machine is constructed of heavy-duty stainless steel throughout for reliability and features hygienic design for thorough cleanability. To ensure smooth pouch movement, flat surface areas in the machine interior have been minimized and are free of protrusions such as bolts and rivets.

As pouch sizes change, the system automatically adjusts pouch feeding, pouch opening, gripper width and pouch vibration to match the new size, eliminating the need for operators to make these adjustments. The pouch heat-sealing unit features a three-minute automated pouch size change capability. Together, these features can reduce changeover downtime by 90% over competitive systems.