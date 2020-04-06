Acucote Introduces Portfolio of Cannabis Label Materials

Acucote, a solutions-oriented pressure-sensitive adhesive coating manufacturer, has expanded its portfolio of stocked label material for the cannabis industry. Labels are used in a variety of cannabis applications including CBD Oil, Concentrates, Flowers, Edibles, Extracts, Salves/tinctures, Terpenes and Topicals.

“Increasing legalization of cannabis for medical as well as adult-use is fueling an outstanding growth curve in this market. We created a portfolio of stocked cannabis facestocks, adhesives and liners so that our customers can quickly and easily meet the needs of dispensaries and attract consumer attention," said According to Melissa Harton, marketing manager.

The portfolio features a new environmentally friendly facestock, 60# Hemp paper. It is made from 25% hemp and 75% post-consumer wood.

As product security is a major concern in this market, the portfolio also features tamper-evident materials (2.5 mil Silver Scratch Off Polystyrene, 55# Tamper Evident Litho, 2 mil Silver Void PET, 2 mil White Void PET, Syntherm® TE, and 2 mil Clear Acetate UD).

Lastly, the portfolio includes material for plant life-cycle labels (Kimdura® Inkjet Ultra and 2.6 mil Matte White Premium TT BOPP) and digitally topcoated materials (for dye, pigment, laser, UV Inkjet and HP presses).

Seven different adhesives are included in the Acucote Cannabis Portfolio including P2000 (durable rubber resin for plant life cycle), P50 (durable acrylic for plant life cycle), CP1 (environmental rubber resin with biodegradable components), SX780 (tackified acrylic for tamper-evident applications), GPX (general purpose permanent acrylic), GPX Blockout (black opaque permanent acrylic) and 31PB (tackified acrylic for tight mandrel applications).