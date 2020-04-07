Land O’Frost Unveils Fresh Look for Premium Meat

Land O’Frost, the pre-sliced deli meats brand and a producer of specialty meats, announced new packaging design for its flagship premium meat product line. The revamp of Land O’Frost premium meat takes the brand from a design dating back to the product’s debut and brings it to current day with clean, eye-catching upgrades including crisp sandwich photography and easy to understand ingredient call outs. Land O’Frost premium meat is packaged in a double-zip pouch, contains no added hormones, by-products or artificial flavors and is gluten-free. The new packaging communicates these key category differentiators and will hit store shelves in July.

“We wanted to keep the brand’s loyal customers while attracting new audiences with a contemporary brand story. Through rigorous consumer research we were able to understand what was possible for the design,” said Richard Palmer, creative director for Little Big Brands. “We found that clear communication of quality and visual appetite appeal were critical areas for improvement. The new design addresses both quality and taste while harkening back to the brand’s visual heritage with artisanal cues and Land O’Frost’s core equity blue color.”

Land O’ Frost | landofrost.com