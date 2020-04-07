Acutote Offers Broad Portfolio of Election Label Materials

Acucote, a solutions-oriented pressure-sensitive adhesive coating manufacturer, has expanded its portfolio of stocked material to meet the urgent needs of political campaigns with pressure-sensitive and non-pressure-sensitive promotional products.

Converters can select from a variety of materials that can be used to produce bumper stickers, window decals, stickers, name badges, rally fans, door hangers, wall graphics and mail promos. Acucote offers promotional labelstock for flexo presses as well as topcoated digital materials for dye, pigment, laser, UV Inkjet and HP presses. According to Melissa Harton, marketing manager, “Election season is a busy time for Acucote customers. We created this stocked election portfolio to help them quickly identify and purchase the facestock, adhesives and liners they need to take advantage of this timely surge in business.”

Stocked substrates that support election promotional materials include white, clear and colored vinyl; white, clear and metallized polypropylene; rigid white and clear polyester; 6, 8, 10, 12 & 14pt boardstocks; and a large selection of papers, films, foils and piggybacks. Acucote also offers a full line of outdoor permanent, removable and textile adhesives and a large offering of layflat liners in the Election Promotional Product Portfolio.

