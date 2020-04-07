FPA Announces New Board of Directors
The Flexible Packaging Association (FPA) announced the election of its 2020 Board of Directors. Curt Begle, President of the Health, Hygiene, and Specialties Division of Berry Global continues as Chairperson of the FPA Board of Directors and Kathy Bolhous, CEO of Charter NEX Films, Inc., was elected as Executive Vice Chairperson.
The 2020 Board of Directors were elected by FPA voting members via ballot for a one-year term, with the exception of the Chairperson’s two-year term, and assumed their directorship on March 4, 2020, during the FPA 2020 Annual Meeting in Bonita Springs, Florida. The 2020 Board is comprised of industry leaders from 37 flexible packaging companies.
Newly appointed directors include Nestor de Mattos, Dow; Tricia DeLaney, ExxonMobil Chemical Company; and Kevin Keneally, PPC Flexible Packaging; and newly appointed Chairperson’s Advisory Council members include Evan Arnold, Glenroy, Inc. and Catherine Heckman, Ashland.
The 2020 FPA Board of Directors includes:
Officers and Executive Committee
- Curt Begle, President of the Health, Hygiene, and Specialties Division, Berry Global, Chairperson of the Board
- Kathy Bolhous, CEO, Charter NEX Films, Inc., Executive Vice Chairperson
- Guenther Hering, Vice President, Flexible Packaging NA, Henkel Corporation, Treasurer
Executive Committee Members at Large
- Stan Bikulege, Novolex
- Dhuanne Dodrill, PAXXUS, Inc.
- Russell Grissett, Sonoco Flexible Packaging
- Bill Jackson, Amcor Flexibles
- David Love, Printpack
- David Staker, Plastic Packaging Technologies, LLC
President & CEO (non-voting member)
- Alison Keane, Esq., IOM, CAE, Flexible Packaging Association
Directors
- Doug Aldred, Flint Group
- Todd Becker, NOVA Chemicals, Inc.
- Jarred Carter, Siegwerk USA Inc.
- Nestor de Mattos, Dow
- Tricia DeLaney, ExxonMobil Chemical Company
- Sachin Desai, ProAmpac
- Ken Fontaine, AMGRAPH Packaging, Inc.
- Mark Forman, Belmark, inc
- Steve Garland, Sealed Air Corporation
- Kevin Kelly, Emerald Packaging, Inc.
- Kevin Keneally, PPC Flexible Packaging
- Erik Keracik, Westlake Chemical Corporation
- Jeff Koch, American Packaging Corporation
- Tom Mason, Constantia Flexibles LLC
- Joe Moynihan, Mondi Jackson LLC
- Francois Olivier, TC Transcontinental Packaging
- Chris Parrilli, Sun Chemical Corporation
- Stephen Perkins, Bryce Corporation
- Geoff Peters, Wikoff Color Corporation
- Ken Swanson, Liqui-Box Corporation
- Andrew Wheeler, Windmoeller & Hoelscher Corporation
Chairperson’s Advisory Council
- Evan Arnold, Glenroy, Inc.
- Eric Erickson, Kendall Packaging Corporation
- Catherine Heckman, Ashland
- Marc Leclair, St. Johns Packaging, Ltd.
- David Nunes, Hosokawa Alpine American
- Madeleine Robinson, LPS Industries, LLC
- Fredy Steng, Berry Global
- Chris Thomazin, Polymer Packaging Inc.
“FPA is pleased to welcome the new members to the Board of Directors,” said FPA Chairperson, Curt Begle. “Their industry experience and proven business leadership will serve the association well.”