Hot Tack Tester Automatically Measures Heat Sealing Properties of Packaging Materials

Vived Management (Belgium) took over the J&B hottack business in 2013 and are now exporting the latest and improved model HT5000MB Worldwide.

The J&B Hottack tester has helped businesses getting better results in R&D and QC for over more than 25 years. Experience in R&D, designing and development of measuring equipment has resulted in a range of instruments for the flexible packaging industry. That helped a lot in setting the new standards for unique set up, control and sealing performance with the improved J&B Hottack tester.

The HT5000MB can automatically measure the heat sealing properties of heat sealing packaging materials in an accurately controlled environment. It is the ideal instrument for producers of raw materials, packaging material manufactures, semi-finished material producers and research laboratories. An extensive range of adjustable parameters enables the user to test various materials such as flexible films and coated paper, thicker laminates and even 2 different kind of samples. The HT5000MB leverages all of the reliable aspects of its predecessor while updating the functionality of its design with an assortment of significant new features.

Advanced new features include maintenance free; hot tack, peel only, seal only and rigid sample mode (rigid sample mode optional); pneumatic software-controlled protection plates for easy cleaning; minimum sample size 250 mm; maximum peeling distance 130mm; optional sample feeder for automatic measurements; optional peeling speed up to 1000 mm/s and more.

One of the biggest advantages of J&B Hot Tack tester is the automatic sample feeder option, as it has the benefit of measuring several .measurements automatically without the need of an operator.

Multiple measurements can be done automatically, depending on the length of the samples which you can cut yourself very easy and without the need of expensive cutting tools. Vived is going to launch this year a ample cutter, vwhich is efficient and easy to operate.