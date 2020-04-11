Flexo-Graphics Rapid Growth Leads to Working Smarter not Harder

Flexo-Graphics was having a problem – and it was a good problem to have. Business was growing rapidly, but the company realized their internal processes were not keeping up with production demands. As their business grew and expanded, the need to clean their aniloxes effectively grew and expanded as well. Their problem was that the method of cleaning they used to clean their aniloxes “broke down too often and too fast.” Due to this unreliable cleaning system, Flexo-Graphics employees spent a few hours a day cleaning rolls by hand as well.

Two employees were dedicated to the manual cleaning of not only the anilox rolls, but the trays and parts as well. They used a combination of solvents and other cleaners but were having a hard time getting everything truly clean. Tim McDonough of Flexo-Graphics tells us that “our eyes were really opened when an ink vendor showed us how dirty our ‘clean’ aniloxes were” despite all the time and effort they had put into cleaning them.

McDonough began chatting with Mike and Patrick Potter prior to LabelExpo and the TLMI Annual Meeting a few years back: “They educated me about the Flexo Wash machine and what it could do.” After measuring their cleaning space, they found that they could fit a Flexo Wash machine there.

Dirty Rolls and Bad Timing

They did a demo of their dirty anilox rolls in the Flexo Wash anilox cleaner and found the results to be “remarkable” and that their rolls “were not nearly as clean” as they thought they were, according to John Witmer, Operations Manager. They learned how just a slight change in the cleanliness of an anilox roll really affects the color. They also determined that “staying at color” was dependent on the cleanliness of the anilox roll. McDonough explains, “much of our customer base was moving to tight color tolerances and we felt the Flexo Wash solution would give us the cleanest rollers and best chance to regularly reproduce spot colors within the acceptable Delta.”

Time was also a huge factor in their decision. Before, determining the time to clean the anilox rolls took some planning, because it would mean the press was down for an hour. Figuring out when the cleaning would take place during the day, between jobs and all while trying to keep up with an increased production schedule. Also they could only clean two anilox rolls at a time in their ultrasonic cleaner and it would take one hour.

First Purchase: Anilox Cleaner

In 2017, they purchased their first anilox cleaner, a Handy 2x2. It could clean four rolls at a time with a much shorter turnaround time of 15-20 minutes maximum (sometimes only 10 minutes using the Quick Wash).

In 2018, they purchased a new press, which was a 17” press with 10 colors. This new press, and the fact that their work was much more in the “UV World”, taxed their ability to keep everything clean. Flexo-Graphics went from a negligible use of UV Ink to using UV Ink 50% of the time, in just three short years.

The improvements in their system were evident: “we spent far less time at the sink which resulted in more time running the press. In addition, clean rolls led to more repeatable color and tones which is critical in a highly repetitive business. Our ability to easily hit color led to more press up time due to less time spent dialing in color or changing anilox rolls.”

McDonough also cites that “we also improved press run time by not having to clean an anilox roll that was already in the press. Prior to Flexo Wash it was not uncommon for us to run up a job with a “clean” anilox only to see that color was lacking and that we need to give the anilox another cycle to try to get it cleaner. Now a roller is either clean or it is not. There no longer is almost clean.

Here are some statistics of their results:

They print 250 days a year.

They used to spend 10 minutes prepping each roll and then one hour cleaning in the old system. After the cleaning, they would rinse the roll again.

Now they spend about five minutes to load and unload four rolls into the Flexo Wash unit. The cleaning process takes 15 to 20 minutes.

Upgrading to the Flexo Wash system took them from two rolls per hour cleaning capacity to a potential of 12 to 16 rolls an hour.

Cleaning supply cost was $1720 a year. The first year with Flexo Wash system, the cost was $1520, but they cleaned four times more anilox rolls.

Cleaner rolls have improved their print quality.

Second Purchase: Parts Washer

McDonough says “In 2019 we added our second UV converting line. We had two helpers cleaning ink pans, blades, rollers per shift. Needless to say, this was becoming a bit time consuming and not a productive use of time in a tight labor market. I called several TLMI friends for references on parts washers and the consensus was that the Flexo Wash parts washer did everything it was advertised to do.”

This expanded UV production also “tipped the scales in the way we cleaned our press parts” and for that reason, 18 months after they bought the Flexo Wash Anilox Cleaner, they purchased the Flexo Wash Parts Washer, a PK 200 WR. McDonough says “upon installation we were able to free employees to perform more of the press helper role they were brought on to do rather than spending a shift cleaning pans. This led to more productivity on our servo presses and much faster cleaning of press parts.”

Final Thoughts

Flexo-Graphics has “a history of investing in equipment to improve efficiencies and Flexo Wash fit that bill. The amount of labor and machine time we have saved allowed us to easily realize a return on investment inside of 12 months on both the anilox cleaner and the parts washer.”

