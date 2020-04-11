Pouches Offer Unique Attributes to eCommerce Market

Flexible packaging refers to package made of flexible materials that can be easily molded into various shapes. It is one of the rapidly growing sectors of the packaging industry, which includes merging the highest qualities of paper, aluminum foil, and film to offer an extensive range of shielding characteristics. Flexible packaging can gain the shape of a liner, pouch, overwrap or bag, and can resonate with any type of packaging.

Currently, the most significant question in transporting is efficiency and safety. To solve this issue and to guarantee product safety and quality, flexible packaging is considered as a great solution.

Flexible packaging is the perfect solution for e-commerce professionals working with a fixed budget. In this type of packaging, the multi-layered films that are used, offer improved protection against conditions that spoil food: sunlight and air moisture.

As report by Grand View Research, Inc. shows that by 2022, the flexible packaging market is poised to rise to a valuation of $293.03 billion and is estimated to witness a CAGR of 4.7 percent, with the food and beverage segment occupying the largest market share.

In addition, presence of major manufacturers along with growing R&D expenditures to develop advanced flexible packaging products is anticipated to boost the demand.

E-Commerce Opportunities

As e-commerce continues to grow and become the standard in retail, more brands are using online platforms to reach customers. Brands and industries frequently rethink their marketing strategies to improve authority. With burgeoning e-commerce sales, there is a high demand for effective product packaging that includes:

High-Barrier Protection: Flexible packaging products ensure safe and efficient transporting of the products from warehouse to customer. They also ensure product safety and quality, while creating a moisture barrier to keep toxic components away from the sealed package. It helps food products maintain their fresh aromas and flavors and adds a further layer of protection to the packages with sharp products that might put them at the risk of damage or puncture in the handling and shipping process.

Sustainable Innovation: E-commerce platforms tackle several complications, from speedy delivery expectations to complicated return policies and the environmental-friendly practices aren’t easy for retailers to maintain. With the help of an experienced flexible packaging partner, there are chances that the marketing strategies will be sustainable, efficient, and better with time.

Minimized Costs: Flexible packaging is a lightweight solution that can be used to eliminate costs related to shipping, waste, returns, replacement parts, damage, and production by permitting material handlers to transport more products.

Benefits to Online Retailers

Product packaging is transforming the world, and it is significant for online retailers to stay in this field if they are looking for their business to succeed. Flexible packaging is not a causal trend but rather a rapidly growing means of deriving greater benefit and value from the product packaging procedure. Here are some significant ways that flexible packaging can positively influence business for online retailers:

Decreased Transportation Prices: Flexible packaging is less expensive and lighter in weight for transportation than its rigid counterparts. As a Flexible Packaging Association (FPA) indicates, developments made in the areas of production processes and material innovation have decreased the weight of some flexible packaging by almost 50 percent. Furthermore, flexible packaging also permits space-saving opportunities, which means that significant ratios of products can be shipped using less energy and fuel.

Improved Environmental Sociability: A key advantage that is mainly related to the usage of flexible packaging is its use and effectiveness to reduce waste. Several flexible packaging options reduce material waste not only for retailers but for the customers as well, which subsequently positively influences landfills.

Future of Packaging in E-Commerce

Convenience, e-commerce, and sustainability are major trends in the flexible packaging market that are driving innovations. Along with that, emerging customer demands are the catalysts in the evolution of flexible packaging market. With flexible packaging’s growth anticipated to continue, it’s clear that the most effective packages will be the ones that take customer considerations into account.

E-commerce is progressively becoming the preferred channel for big brands. Consumers are scrambling keep up ahead of the inexpensive curve. As brand experience is redefined with new models, e-commerce and packaging expertise will become essential; one comprising manufacturing optimization, design, and smart package solutions.

The e-commerce industry is changing dynamically each year. With the advent of artificial intelligence, it is moving toward creating new experiences and personalization for consumers. With increasing popularity of e-commerce, flexible packaging market is expected to grow since it provides a sustainable, effective, efficient, and secure packaging solution.

This article was written by a team at Grand View Research, Inc., a U.S. based market research and consulting company. For more information, visit www.grandviewresearch.com.