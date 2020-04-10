Primera Announces LX610 Color Label Printer with Built-In Digital Die Cutting

Primera Technology, Inc., a leading manufacturer of specialty color printers recently announced its new LX610 Color Label Printer/Cutter. The desktop color label printer combines high-resolution color label printing with digital die cutting. Images are printed at up to 4800 dpi onto a variety of different label materials. After each image is printed, it is cut to the desired size and shape with a high-precision carbide steel knife blade. The printer comes complete with intuitive, easy-to-use software for laying out print and cut files. Users can quickly produce custom labels of virtually any size or shape within minutes. In addition, standard pre die-cut labels and tags can also be fed through the machine just like any other color label printer.

Primera Technology | primera.com