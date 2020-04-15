Bag/Pouch Making

Sun Centre USA Appoints Tiffany Madigan as Operations Manager

April 15, 2020
Sun Centre USA, an international leading source of advanced pouch-making machinery, has appointed Tiffany Madigan as Operations Manager. Madigan will oversee the company’s machining center where parts are produced in-house, as well as the office staff and customer support functions.

