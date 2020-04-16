AIMCAL Opens Clearinghouse to Link Supply and Demand Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

ASK AIMCAL, a service of the Association of International Metallizers, Coaters and Laminators, helps suppliers and buyers at all points in the roll-to-roll materials-converting supply chain locate the resources needed to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The ASK AIMCAL clearinghouse service at can help identify suppliers of raw and finished materials for products vital to the COVID-19 response as well as organizations with manufacturing capacity available to address pandemic-generated needs.

AIMCAL members operate globally supplying a wide range of materials and related equipment and services for many industries including:

Packaging materials that keep foods and medicines safe and protected from the farm field and factory to the consumer

Raw materials for PPE (personal protective equipment) for medical workers as well as face masks for the average citizen

Materials and components for the respiratory ventilators that are needed to save the lives of those with the most serious COVID-19 infections

Machines and parts that keep critical production lines running

Visit the Clearinghouse at aimcal.org/ask-aimcal.html.

“We have an expansive network of businesses capable of addressing virtually any need related to roll-to-roll materials,” said Chris Kerscher, executive director of AIMCAL. “The ASK AIMCAL platform is one way we help connect and grow the industry.”

Other resources include a network of AIMCAL Technical Consultants, who can help manufacturers improve efficiency and boost productivity for the materials and products needed to fight COVID-19.