Dura-Pack Ramps Up Production of Flexible Bags & Pouches Amid Pandemic

Dura-Pack, a leading manufacturer of flexible packaging bags and equipment, has increased production capacity of flexible packaging bags and pouches as coronavirus cripples the global supply chain. As more food-based companies scramble to find American-based flexible packaging manufacturers, Dura-Pack has dramatically increased its manufacturing capabilities to meet the packaging demands of food companies that typically source their flexible packaging overseas.

“We’ve seen a dramatic increase in food-based companies that are having difficulties sourcing their flexible packaging bags and pouches from overseas,” said Phillip Harrison, vice president of Dura-Pack. “Coronavirus has severely impacted the global supply chain and has prevented many companies from being able to package their food products. We have been inundated with calls and emails from food companies that are looking for US-based flexible packaging manufacturers that can meet low minimum quantity needs and short turnaround times. We are elated to help them with their packaging needs.”

Dura-Pack will continue to increase production of food packaging bags and pouches and help meet the packaging needs of food companies that have been affected by the global supply chain disruption.