Walki’s Protective Material for Single-Use Hospital Aprons Now Certified

Walki’s high-performance protective material for single use hospital aprons, Walki® Apron 45, has achieved the highest class according to the standard based on the DIN EN 14126: 2004 norm.

The material is now ready to be delivered to customers, who will make the aprons needed in hospitals all over the world in the fight against COVID-19.

The Walki Apron 45 was certified to resist penetration by contaminated liquids under pressure and infective agents due to mechanical contact with substances containing contaminated liquids.

The material was also tested and certified for resistance to contaminated aerosols and solid particles. “This means that the Walki Apron 45 meets all the necessary safety standards, and the material is safe to use in protective gear for hospital personnel,” said Bart Vansteenkiste, Business Development Manager Engineered Materials at Walki.

The apron is based on a high-performance extrusion-coated, non-woven fabric suitable for medical applications.

The material used in hospital aprons needs to be highly tear-resistant to hinder the material from suffering damages during the manufacturing process. As hospital personnel work long days in difficult conditions, it is also important that the apron is comfortable to wear.

The first batches have been delivered to customers already and the feedback from hospital staff has been very positive.