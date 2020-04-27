Glenroy Nabs Two Awards in 2020 Graphics Excellence Awards

Glenroy Inc., a converter and printer of flexible packaging for over 50 years, received two awards in the Great Lakes Graphics Association (GLGA)’s 2020 Graphics Excellence Awards competition. The judging was conducted on March 10-11, 2020, by a team of independent judges. The GEA competition is one of the largest printing competitions in the nation.

Glenroy won the Best of Category Award in the category of “Flexo-Wide Web, Process” for Original Superfood Creamer® and the Award of Excellence in the category of “Flexo-Wide Web, Process” for Unsweetened Superfood Creamer®.

“We have a great team at Glenroy that’s focused on quality and efficiency. We have something to really be proud of considering the competition from many package printing companies during this year’s Graphics Excellence Awards," said Mark Acree, Glenroy’s printing manager.

A panel of out-of-state judges with extensive experience in printing and print production was brought in to examine the work. Each entry was judged on its own merit in a category with similar printed pieces. The judging criteria included registration, crossovers, clarity and neatness, sharpness of halftones and line drawings, richness and tonal qualities of color, paper and ink selection, ink coverage, difficulty of printing, effective contrast or softness, finishing, bindery and overall visual impact.