CPPouch Films Offer 100% Recyclable Pouch Options

The CPPouch® family of film solutions from Profol provides flexible packaging pouch structures that are 100% recyclable and don’t require the use of foil or solvents. The films meet the packaging industry’s need for highly functional, single-material solutions that can be more easily separated and recycled.

The polypropylene film for stand-up and pillow pouches offers excellent functionality and differentiated performance for narrow web and traditional pouch converting markets. In addition to improved sustainability and recyclability, polypropylene-based pouches can offer operational efficiency and can be designed for low haze, directional tear and higher stiffness advantages versus polyethylene pouches. In order to expand upon solutions where this unique pouch film can be used, a version suitable for retort applications is in development. They also provide a barrier to moisture and options for oxygen barrier.

CPPouch solutions include a coextruded, polypropylene-based film material. There are no extra lamination steps and no need for adhesive curing, which allows pouch manufacturers to increase production speed and reduce costs.