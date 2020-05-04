Dyne Testing Methods to Support Corona Treating Operations

Converters & film extruders rely on dyne measurements to reveal what their eyes can’t see: changes in a film’s surface energy after corona treating. When properly executed, dyne tests provide valuable insights. However, many operations do not properly train their employees on the best practices for conducting dyne tests. In addition, the results of these tests can lead to erroneous assumptions relative to corona treating & adhesion.

This new technical paper from Enercon provides the industry with insights on how to properly conduct the most common dyne testing methods: dyne pens, the cotton swab method and the Mayer Rod test.

“Enercon understands the intimate relationships between corona treating, surface energy, dynes and adhesion,” says VP Application Engineering Tom Gilbertson. “We created this technical paper to give converters and extruders a comprehensive look at the different test methods and how to make the best choices for interpreting results.”

Download the paper here: Dyne Testing for Corona Treating.