Food Service Vacuum Packaging System Includes Pouch Bagger

May 4, 2020
The PrimoLinear V-5 net weigh filling machine from WeighPack Systems automatically weighs and dispenses a wide variety of food products including produce, cheese, meat and poultry. Integrated with the Bingo Bagger wicket pouch machine, the packaging system can accurately weigh and dispense from as little as 500 grams to 10 pounds into a single bag.

Manufactured with a stainless-steel frame and food grade contact parts, the Bingo Bagger can fill both polyethylene and laminate materials. Its ability to provide MAP (modified atmosphere) or VAC (vacuum) packaging capabilities makes it the only pre-made pouch bagging machine that can automatically vacuum or gas flush at the sealing station, thereby reducing labor and improving food safety by eliminating human interaction in the sealing process.

