S-OneLP Launches Sustainable ByDesign Pouch Portfolio

S-OneLP worked with the world’s top manufacturers to upend the old, ecologically damaging paradigms of food packaging with all new materials. The company is diverting used packaging away from landfills, saving emissions in transport and creating bio-based materials to eventually be recycled or composted.

The ReEarth™ bio-based solutions include S-OneLP-created prelaminate composites. They can be paired with specific water-based and eBeam OPVs, which are designed to get the best performance once tested for compostability. ReEarth flexible packaging products that can contain cookies, chips, granola, chocolate, nuts, dried fruits, coffee, pet foods and more include:

Metallized Snack Web and Stand Up Pouch Surface Print Films

Clear Stand Up Surface Print Pouch Films

White Snack Web and Stand Up Surface Print Pouch Films

Silver, White & Transparent Reverse Print Laminates

Clear Sealant Monowebs

Gloss and Matte Water-based Overprint Varnishes*

CatPak™ eBeam Gloss, Matte and Soft Touch OPVs*

The ReTreve™ recyclable line of products includes high-performing prelaminate films and OPVs that meet specific government requirements for recycling. ReTreve flexible packaging products that can contain cookies, chips, granola, chocolate, nuts, dried fruits, coffee, pet foods and more, include:

White and Clear Stand Up Surface Print Films

White and Clear High-Barrier Surface Print Film

These films can be paired with CatPak™ eBeam Gloss, Matte and Soft Touch OPVs*

“Our goal is to bring real, sustainable solutions that will make a difference,” said Ralph Giammarco, VP of S-OneLP. “Working with our partners, we look forward to adding more sustainable products in the future. Even in the midst of dealing with COVID-19, we’re all committed to making a lasting difference.”

*Must not exceed maximum allowable limit for compostability or recyclability