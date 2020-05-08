Mondi Develops CAC Line to Create More Sustainable 3-Layer Nonwoven for Wipes

Mondi, global leader in packaging and paper, has developed a new Carded Airlaid Carded (CAC) line to create a more sustainable three-layer nonwoven for wipes. These can be used for personal hygiene and cleaning purposes. This new line will use 100% cellulose content, including viscose and pulp from certified sources, resulting in a nonwoven material that is fully biodegradable.

The new technology being used for the planned CAC line—located at Mondi's plant in Ascania, Germany—will make it possible to combine three layers into a highly functional and stable composite material. This will deliver optimal absorption and lotion load for high-quality biodegradable wipes and uses fewer resources than comparable carded mono-structures. The technology will be able to produce the entire sustainable nonwoven material in-line, while enabling hydro-embossing to increase softness and improve cleaning power.

“The innovative technology means we can produce 100% biodegradable, high-performance nonwovens for wipes that are more accessible, and we are looking forward to introducing this to the market.” said Kelly Wright, Mondi’s product expert for Personal Care and Components.

The new lie is set to be fully operational by 2021.