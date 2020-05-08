Flexo Wash Virtual Demos Now Available

The safety of customers and employees is a top priority for Flexo Wash. Moving projects forward in this shared “new normal” environment means doing things a little differently than before. The Flexo Wash Demo Center is open and fully operational for Plate Washing, Liquid and Laser Anilox Roll or Gravure Cylinder Cleaning and Parts Washing. The company is offering virtual demos during business hours.

The process is simple:

Send in plates, anilox rolls, gravure cylinders or parts to be cleaned.



Everything will be cleaned in one of Flexo Wash’s U.S. demo centers.



The cleaning process can be shown in real time using FaceTime, Zoom, Skype, Google Duo or other methods.



The cleaning process can be recorded and photographed for later viewing.



Anilox rolls can be digitally scoped before and after cleaning.

Call Flexo Wash directly to schedule a Virtual Demonstration at (888) 493-5396 or visit the website.