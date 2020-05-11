Fiber Laser Marking System for Primary Coding Applications

Squid Ink Manufacturing Inc. has launched the SQ-50F fiber laser marking system, designed for high-speed food and beverage, pharmaceutical, cosmetic, parts marking, and other primary coding applications.

The new SQ-50F fiber laser provides permanent coding of text, time and date, bar codes, serial numbers and more on a variety of products including ceramics, plastics, matte metals, rubber and composite materials. Due to the short wavelength of the fiber laser, the SQ-50F provides an excellent solution for customers that require a high-contrast code on materials not easily marked with CO2 marking systems.

According to the company, the SQ-50F outperform CO2 systems for certain marking applications. And, as fiber lasers are much more electrically efficient, it results in cost savings for the user. On average, fiber laser systems gain more than 50,000 additional hours of use when compared to traditional CO2 systems.

The system can be set up in minutes and is easily configurable, allowing for quick and easy installation in both stationary and moving applications. Setup is simple with the system’s integrated focus finder and marking area preview window that projects right onto the user’s product. The SQ-50F laser’s small footprint ensures an easy fit into production environments where space is limited. For applications requiring both vertical and horizontal marking, the laser head can be rotated 90° in less than five minutes.

The SQ-50F system provides a reliable and economical solution for making a permanent mark on products. The system features a rugged cast aluminum controller body and an IP54 rating to ensure maximum reliability and uptime for the most demanding applications. No requirement for ink results in a clean and eco-friendly system with a lower cost of ownership and is an ideal alternative when continuous inkjet (CIJ) systems are not practical.

The SQ-50F laser’s increased message flexibility means users have the ability to mix different fonts and logos in a single message and the option to produce discrete codes for anti-counterfeiting and traceability applications. Messages are programmed using a touchscreen interface that provides users with a no-fuss method of code generation.