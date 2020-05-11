Z Natural Foods Presents Organic Golden Milk in Resealable Pouch

Z Natural Foods, a leading provider of high quality, organic superfoods, and concentrated fruit powders, has released Organic Golden Milk,a new powdered beverage that comes in a resealable stand-up pouch.

Golden Milk is easy to mix, drink, and store, making it convenient for travel or home use. Quick and easy to prepare, the drink offers a nutritious, frothy, dairy-free beverage. Lightly sweet and creamy, Golden Milk is known for being very healthy largely because of the turmeric it contains. Each serving of Z Natural Foods' Organic Golden Milk contains a blend of Organic Coconut Milk, Organic Turmeric Root, Organic Cinnamon, Organic Ginger Root, Himalayan Salt, Organic Cardamom, Organic Black Pepper and Organic Clove.

"Turmeric, the primary active ingredient in Golden Milk, produces the bright yellow color of this delicious golden drink," said Jonathan Parker, director of Nutrition Sciences for Z Natural Foods. "Our customers also really enjoy that our Golden Milk contains a compound called curcumin that supports a healthy inflammatory response and may activate the production of T-cells, special disease-fighting cells, that may support a healthy immune system."

Organic Golden Milk comes in a 25-serving, air-locked, freezer-tight, resealable, stand-up foil pouch and can be safely stored for two years.