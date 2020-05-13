Polymer Film and Bag Commences Production of Multilayered Films on Second Extrusion Line

Polymer Film & Bag, a division of Polymer Packaging Inc., has begun production of multilayered film for the flexible packaging industry on the second of two co-extrusion lines. “We are very excited to be back in the extrusion business utilizing the very latest W&H (Windmöller & Hölscher Corp.) blown film technology in producing superior film,” said Larry L. Lanham, CEO of Polymer Packaging. “Production is focused on converter-grade sealants and high-clarity, high-strength source reducing films. Our offering extends to a wide range of film and bag constructions allowing us to support the demand for high-quality films in the North American polyethylene flexible packaging market,” he added. The company partnered with W&H, a world leader in blown and cast film extrusion technology, and installed two W&H film lines to manufacture three-layer co-extruded film for a multitude of markets. An Optimex II co-extrusion line was installed in December 2019 along with a Varex II co-extrusion line that was expected to go into production this past March.

Polymer Film & Bag is located in a 100,000-sq.-ft. section of the Polymer Packaging plant in Massillon, Ohio. This first phase extrusion section was set up and designed for film production to initially house up to six lines with room to expand to 18 lines. With initial capacity over 20 million pounds, four additional lines are projected to be installed in 2020-21. The new division employs a team of 22 associates.

New products being produced include Co-Polymer-X and Co-Polymer-XP, both of which are stronger but thinner source reduction film alternatives. These multilayer films are stronger than conventional film, which significantly reduces the consumption of raw materials during production. Customers can expect a source reduction up to 50%, says the company, which means less material going into the environment. Also being produced on the two new blown-film lines are CleanCut Poly Bags, eliminating small plastic particle contamination. FP

Polymer Film & Bag Inc. | polymerpkg.com