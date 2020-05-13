Ascent Helps Those Facing Challenges Caused by COVID-19

Coronavirus CoverageBag/Pouch MakingSupply Chain
May 13, 2020
Ascent, one of America’s fastest-growing sports nutrition companies, announced it is supporting those impacted by COVID-19 through the creation of the Gym Relief Fund and contributions to other initiatives. Simultaneously, Ascent announced expanded distribution into new retailers, The Giant Company and Fresh Thyme to make it easier for consumers to locate Ascent products. To help gym partners and others during this challenging time, Ascent has also provided cash and product donations to those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Through the month of April, Ascent donated 15% of all purchases back to participating gyms. FP

Ascent | ascentprotein.com

