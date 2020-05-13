Cadbury Rebranding Inspired by History

Design agency Bulletproof has added a contemporary twist to the brand’s historic identity, reimagining classic elements. The refreshed Cadbury wordmark is a contemporary take on the signature of the company’s founder, John Cadbury. Meanwhile, the agency reimagined the “Dairy Milk Glass and a Half” logo so that it links directly with the brand’s chocolate chunk symbol, and developed a new pattern for the chocolate based on its original packaging from 1905. A new tagline – “There’s a glass and a half in every one” – makes reference to the brand’s historical recipe which called for a strict amount of milk in every half-pound chocolate bar, as well as the fact that there is kindness in every individual.

