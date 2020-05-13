Fire Dept. Coffee Unveils Distinctive Look for New Line

Fire Department Coffee recently revealed a bold, new look for its signature Spirit Infused Coffee Spirit, reflective of the vintage spirit labels that are steeped in heritage. The veteran- and firefighter-owned coffee company launched its signature line of Bourbon, Rum, Tequila and Irish Whiskey infused coffees in 2016 and was the very first company to craft a spirit infused coffee line. “The vintage Maltese cross at the center of the package is a representation of the hard work and dedication of firefighters from days past – and reflective of the same hard work and dedication that we put into making our great tasting coffee,” said Brad Flaherty, chief marketing officer for Fire Dept. Coffee.

Fire Department Coffee | firedeptcoffee.com