Flexible Packaging NewsPrinting

Flexo Wash Introduces a Marketplace for Pre-Owned Machines

May 14, 2020
KEYWORDS flexo cleaning machines / flexography
Reprints
No Comments

Flexo Wash, a leading provider of cleaning solutions, is offering a new marketplace for purchasing a used or pre-owned Flexo Wash machine. 

Buying a cleaning system can help your operations run smoother. Flexo Wash has recently updated its website to include all Pre-Owned Machines for Sale. These machines are all for sale and most are ready for immediate delivery.

There are many advantages to buying a pre-owned machine:

  • All machines come with a six-month parts-only warranty.
  • There is a 90-day money back guarantee.
  • Most systems are available for immediate delivery.
  • There is a quick return on investment.

FInd the Flexo Wash Marketplace here.

email icon

I want to hear from you. Tell me how we can improve.

BNP Media Owner & Co-CEO, Tagg Henderson

 

 

Subscribe to Flexible Packaging Magazine

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.