Flexo Wash Introduces a Marketplace for Pre-Owned Machines
Flexo Wash, a leading provider of cleaning solutions, is offering a new marketplace for purchasing a used or pre-owned Flexo Wash machine.
Buying a cleaning system can help your operations run smoother. Flexo Wash has recently updated its website to include all Pre-Owned Machines for Sale. These machines are all for sale and most are ready for immediate delivery.
There are many advantages to buying a pre-owned machine:
- All machines come with a six-month parts-only warranty.
- There is a 90-day money back guarantee.
- Most systems are available for immediate delivery.
- There is a quick return on investment.
FInd the Flexo Wash Marketplace here.