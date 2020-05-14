Flexo Wash Introduces a Marketplace for Pre-Owned Machines

Flexo Wash, a leading provider of cleaning solutions, is offering a new marketplace for purchasing a used or pre-owned Flexo Wash machine.

Buying a cleaning system can help your operations run smoother. Flexo Wash has recently updated its website to include all Pre-Owned Machines for Sale. These machines are all for sale and most are ready for immediate delivery.

There are many advantages to buying a pre-owned machine:

All machines come with a six-month parts-only warranty.

There is a 90-day money back guarantee.

Most systems are available for immediate delivery.

There is a quick return on investment.

FInd the Flexo Wash Marketplace here.