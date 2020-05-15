Mondi and Reckitt Benckiser Create 100% Recyclable Mono-Material Pouch

Mondi has partnered with Reckitt Benckiser Group to launch a fully recyclable, mono-material flexible plastic packaging portfolio for the premium line of its Finish® dishwasher tablets Quantum Ultimate.

This product line had previously used a multilayer, PET/PE laminate pouch construction that was not recyclable. With RB’s commitment that 100% of its plastic packaging must be reusable or recyclable by 2025 that had to change. RB has a “4 R” approach to using plastics –– reduce, reuse, replace, recycle.

"Given that this is a premium product line for Finish®, it was vital that the resulting stand-up pouch was rigid enough with a smooth appearance, while offering exact color matching and a quality feel. There could be no compromise in the barrier properties of the package, and it also needed to incorporate a recyclable zipper for ease of use in opening and closing the pouch,” said Olivier Seux, global key account manager, Mondi Consumer Flexibles.

RB says it plans to roll out its new Finish® packaging in Italy from May on, followed by Germany and the UK, with a global launch thereafter.