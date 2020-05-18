Glenroy Produces Life Cycle Assessment of STANDCAP Pouch vs. Rigid Container

Glenroy Inc. recently published its Life Cycle Assessment of STANDCAP vs. Rigid Plastics Report. Glenroy contracted Shelbyville, Michigan-based firm PTIS, LLC to provide life cycle assessments (LCAs) and a report with descriptions on key environmental indicators based on comparing the premade STANDCAP Pouch to a rigid package equivalent across a range of product categories including sauces, condiments and personal care. The purpose of the LCAs is to use the results as an educational tool and better understand the environmental impacts of the different package options.

To help summarize the key findings of each LCA case study, the Flexible Packaging Association (FPA) partnered with Glenroy to produce fact sheets in keeping with previous and future LCA case studies that FPA has done with PTIS.

According to the study, choosing premade STANDCAP Pouches instead of rigid plastic bottles (including rigid inverted plastic squeeze bottles) results in up to: 63% less plastic (by weight), 61% less fossil fuel consumption, 62% less greenhouse gas emissions, 76% less water usage and 52% less landfill waste (even when factoring in plastic recycling rates).

“Even when factoring in recycling rates for the rigid formats, the data showed that the premade STANDCAP Pouch results in much less material being disposed at end of life. And, our product development team is working with partners across the supply chain to deliver additional innovative film structures that will further increase the sustainability of this flexible format," said Evan Arnold, vice president of business development for Glenroy.

To download the full case study report, visit glenroy.com. For the fact sheets go to Glenroy LCA Fact Sheets.