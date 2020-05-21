Sustainable Plastic Packaging Honored with PackTheFuture Award 2020

With 58 entries, 14 nominees and 10 award winners, it was a positive outcome of the PackTheFuture Award 2020. Due to the corona pandemic and its effects on consumption, the perception of packaging is currently also changing: Their actual function is once again moving more into focus: security of supply, contribution to society, access to safe food, ecological packaging design, the use of recycled materials and the avoidance of unnecessary packaging, regardless of the material, are the challenges of our time. The PackTheFuture Award is presented to packaging that meets these challenges in an innovative and sustainable manner.

For the 5th edition of the renowned PackTheFuture Award, 58 packaging innovations were submitted by European companies, testifying to the dynamism and innovative power of the industry. The high quality of the submissions shows that the members of IK and ELIPSO are already very successfully on the way to more sustainable plastic packaging. With their diverse innovations, they reflect the growing importance of the topic of sustainability for the European plastic packaging industry.



Winners of the PackThe Future Award 2020:

Category Eco Design:

Albea Services SAS (France) for Greenleaf 2



Duoplast AG (Germany) for Duo Earth 4



Mauser Packaging Solutions (Germany) for Mauser Infinity Series IBC



Sidel Blowing & Services S.A.S (France) for AYA



Verpa Folie Weidhausen GmbH (Germany) for PE based carrier strip



Special Award of the Jury:

Storopack (France) for The Box



Category Product Protection:

Storopack Deutschland GmbH + Co. KG (Germany) for Onco Line Reusable System OL 15l



CategorySocial Benefit:

Boxon GmbH (Germany) for rPET Big Bag

ETS Bernhardt et Cie (France) for SolarSack



Category Save Food:

Südpack Verpackungen GmbH & Co. KG (Germany) for Multipeel Pure PP

First announced in 2014, the PackTheFuture Award is based on an initiative of ELIPSO, the French Association for Plastic Packaging and Flexible Packaging and IK Industrievereinigung Kunststoffverpackungen e.V. The aim of the packaging award is to make the innovative potential of plastic packaging better known throughout Europe. The PackTheFuture Award is a competition recognized by the renowned World Packaging Organisation (WPO) and its winners are entitled to participate in the WorldStar Awards.

The award ceremony of the 5th PackTheFuture Award will take place on November 24, 2020, at the ALL4PACK packaging trade fair in Paris. (The original date of December 5, 2020, at the Interpack in Düsseldorf had to be postponed due to the pandemic.)