First Desktop Flex Pack Press that Produces Flexible Packaging on Demand

Partnering with Sihl, a global leader and innovator in digital print media, Afinia Label is introducing the FP-230: a revolutionary solution for short to medium runs of flexible packaging.

The Afinia FP-230 is a desktop press with a maximum media width of 230mm. It utilises Memjet’s Versapass DN technology to produce vibrant full colour prints at 1600dpi, with speeds up to 18m per minute. The water-based CMYK inks are approved for food packaging when combined with inline cold lamination.

Sihl’s Artysio range of high-performance packaging films is optimized for printing on the FP-230 and for use with a wide range of VFFS and HFFS packing lines. The Artysio product line brings simplicity to the previously complicated question of film choice, and provides barrier solutions for various different product and market needs. A mono PP film answers the question of sustainability with a recyclability score of 20/20 from Intersoh.

“As companies have focused on things like reducing waste, smaller production runs, and increasing personalization in recent years, the need for an on-demand flexible packaging solution has grown significantly. Our groundbreaking solution is low-investment and empowers the user with full control of their own production, putting an end to minimum order restrictions and long lead times. Users can take a roll of blank Artysio film and go from print to pack in minutes, opening the door to endless opportunities,” said Joe Collins, from Afinia Label.

The FP-230 will be on the HD Labels booth (J9) at the Packaging Innovations show on the 26th & 27th February in Birmingham, UK. Throughout the show they will be holding live demonstrations of the FP-230 alongside a VFFS packing system.