, a labeling solutions provider Luminer has seen a significant rise in demand for extended content labels for clinical trials — and many that deal with ongoing development for drugs related to the novel coronavirus. Another pharma segment seeing a spike in orders are labels for over-the-counter (OTC) medications that mitigate flu-like symptoms. A number of these products, especially those in small packaging, require multi-page labels to meet regulatory requirements.

Luminer’s segmented upticks shows the pharma industry’s evolving needs as the country continues to grapple with the COVID-19 crisis. The sudden prioritization of drugs to combat coronavirus symptoms, as well as the search for a vaccine, has led to certain labeling formats being in demand.

ECLs are more in demand because they are necessary for the sort of detailed multi-language patient instructions, strict regimen adherence and tight oversight necessary for well-executed clinical trials. Highlighted by a custom engineered modular printing, converting, onserting servo platform, the new infrastructure further increased Luminer’s already substantial capacity, and yields additional benefits like faster throughput speeds and heightened booklet placement precision.

Luminer also has expand its overall ECL capabilities portfolio with the help of the equipment. For example, the equipment’s modernized onserting and movable print and die stations help broaden production flexibility, an important factor for executing the sort of complicated, even customized arrangements often utilized in clinical trials.

Demand for pharmaceutical labels for medications that suppress flu-like symptoms is an indicator of the sheer breadth of the COVID-19 pandemic. With over a million reported cases in America alone, the emphasis of such labels is undoubtedly tied to people showing coronavirus symptoms – most of which, fortunately, do not become ill enough to require hospitalization.