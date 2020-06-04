Innovia Launches Encore Sustainable BOPP Films

Innovia Films is launching a new family of highly functional recyclable BOPP films named Encore, manufactured from renewable non-food based raw materials, helping to reduce the use of fossil based virgin raw materials.

The Encore packaging and labeling film range will have exactly the same properties as equivalent fossil-based BOPP film: high clarity and gloss, high stiffness, excellent water vapor barrier and printability. Encore has been assessed by Interseroh, an independent German recycling and consulting company and has received its highest rating, confirming they are fully recyclable.

“We have calculated using our in-house Life Cycle Analysis (LCA) programme, that by using renewable polymer, we can determine that Encore films offer reductions in carbon footprint*. The Encore film range has an International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC PLUS) using a mass balance approach. They are suitable for use in all market segments currently using BOPP films," said Steve Langstaff, business manager, packaging.

The first two grades of Encore film to be launched will be announced in the coming weeks, one will be a low-temperature heat-seal film for packaging and one for pressure sensitive labeling applications.

*Cradle to gate