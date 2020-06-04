INX International Acquires German Printing Ink Manufacturer

INX International Ink Co. has finalized its acquisition of RUCO Druckfarben, a well-respected printing ink manufacturer in Eppstein, Germany.

Founded in 1857, RUCO Druckfarben is a medium-sized system provider of highly specialized industrial inks for screen, pad, gravure, flexo and dry offset printing. The company has approximately 150 employees with representatives in more than 70 countries, and a blending and warehouse facility in Wood Dale, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. Moritz Hartmann, a member of the RUCO Druckfarben management team since 2015, has been appointed managing director.

“When we entered into our agreement to acquire RUCO Druckfarben five months ago, we did so knowing that the company’s reputation, market experience and the technical knowledge of its employees made it an outstanding choice,” said Peter Lockley, President of INX Europe. “Going forward, our goal remains focused on enhancing INX’s presence in Europe and fortifying RUCO’s role as an industry-leading supplier to the toy, pharmaceutical and packaging industries.”