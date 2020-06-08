Mondi Develops Packaging for Coronavirus Test Kit

Mondi is committed to playing its part in the supply of essential products during the COVID-19 outbreak and has recently developed packaging for QIAGEN's SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus test kit.

QIAGEN is a leading global provider of molecular Sample to Insight solutions. The company recently launched a syndromic test cartridge kit for the QIAstat-Dx Analyser System that can identify the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus within an hour.

Designed for use in hospitals, clinics and laboratories, the company’s new QIAstat-Dx syndromic testing platform comes in the form of a compact, modular, table-top device into which multi-chamber cartridges containing test samples are inserted for analysis.

During times like these, flexibility in production is key to help support essential packaging needs in the medical industry. “Given that timely testing is a critical component of mitigating the spread of the pandemic, we stand ready to assist the medical community in any way we can. At Mondi Korneuburg, we adjusted our production planning in order to meet the increase in demand to support QIAGEN,” explained Eveline Wagner, managing director of Mondi Korneuburg.

Mondi has an ongoing relationship with QIAGEN and is providing packaging for the test cartridges using a customized design. The white, unprinted, multilayer pouches consist of a polyester/aluminium/polyethylene (PET/Alu/PE) construction to provide the necessary protection from light and moisture so that the test kits are not compromised before they are used.

“We worked closely with QIAGEN to understand how best to ensure test kits are packaged safely. We are now ready to scale up production of this product and meet the new demands,” said Emilio Vidri, sales director Europe, Mondi Consumer Flexibles.