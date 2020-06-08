Jif Peanut Butter Now Comes in Inverted Squeeze Pouch

Jif’s breakthrough innovation in peanut butter is the new Jif Squeeze Creamy Peanut Butter. Soon, peanut butter lovers everywhere will be able to enjoy their beloved Jif peanut butter in a new squeezable pouch, making it easier for kids to serve themselves, measuring accurate amounts in recipes, or when precise spreading is needed — all without needing a knife or other utensil.

This is a whole new way to Jif with a new easy-to-squeeze pouch, with the same irresistible peanut butter people would do anything for, now ready whenever and wherever you need it.

Jif Squeeze Creamy peanut butter will be available online and at retailers nationwide starting in July. To be notified the moment this squeezable, peanut-buttery goodness is available, visit Jif.com and sign up for an email notification.

"Jif lovers enjoy their Jif in a variety of ways—in smoothies and snacks, as a key ingredient in cooking and baking, or even eating it 'straight up' with a spoon," said Rebecca Scheidler, Vice President, Marketing for the Jif Brand. "With our new squeezable pouch, we're making it even easier and quicker for Jif lovers everywhere to get their Jif fix. No more 'peanut butter knuckles' when you're trying to get the last ounce of goodness from the bottom of the peanut butter jar – No knife. No spoon. No problem!"

Jif Squeeze Creamy Peanut Butter comes in a 13 oz. pouch.