Accredo Packaging Wins People's Choice Award at 2020 Re|focus Sustainability Innovation Awards

The Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS) has chosen Accredo Packaging as the winner of the People's Choice Award for the 2020 Re|focus Sustainability Innovation Awards.

Accredo Packaging designed an all-polyethylene, fully recyclable stand-up pouch with a variety of uses. The AccredoFlex® RP™ Gen2 pouch consists of up to 25% bio-based resin. Accredo, which also won a Sustainability Innovation Award for Best Design earlier this year, uses wind and solar energy to create the AccredoFlex® RP™ Gen2.

Previous Re|focus attendees and plastics industry experts voted virtually for the People’s Choice Award at the Re|focus website.

“We are excited to announce PureCycle Technologies as the winner of the Leadership in Innovation Award and Accredo Packaging as the winner of the People’s Choice Award,” said PLASTICS Senior Director of Sustainability and Materials Ashley Hood-Morley. “These awards continue to demonstrate how the plastics industry is moving the needle in sustainability and recycling innovations.”

“Although we moved the Re|focus Awards to virtual voting, due to the pandemic, we had very high participation from the Re|focus community. I continue to be impressed with the plastic industry’s commitment to sustainability,” she added.

To learn more about the awards visit: refocussummit.org/refocus-sustainability-innovation-awards.