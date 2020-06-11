Skittles Gives Up Its Rainbow on Pride Packs to Celebrate LGBTQ

Skittles is giving up its signature rainbow by removing the iconic colorful branding to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community and highlight that only #OneRainbow matters. For the first time in the U.S., the brand is releasing limited-edition packs with a colorless package design and colorless candies inside.

As part of the launch, the brand is also announcing a partnership with GLAAD, the world’s leading LGBTQ+ media advocacy group. During the month of June, $1 per pack purchased will be donated to GLAAD (up to $100k). “While Pride month certainly looks different this year, Skittles is passionate about showing its support for the LGBTQ+ community,” said Hank Izzo, vice president of marketing, Mars Wrigley U.S. “We believe that giving up our rainbow means so much more than just removing the colors from our Skittles packs and we’re excited to do our part in making a difference for the LGBTQ+ community through our partnership with GLAAD, not only in June, but all year long.”

Skittles | mars.com