Dynamic Conveyor Introduces New Specialty Conveyor Line

Dynamic Conveyor Corporation, a leading manufacturer of innovative belt conveyor systems, announced the addition of a new specialty conveyor line. The new Hybrid specialty conveyors are designed and built specifically to meet the most demanding conveyance objectives that can’t be met with traditional conveyor systems. Each customer’s specific products, challenges and unique needs are reviewed and considered in the design of every conveyor. The form, fit and function is met with the specialized design and selection of the ideal materials for each distinct application. Conveyor widths range from 2 to 120 inches to accompany lengths as long as 100 feet. Sidewall heights include low profiles as short as one inch. Unlimited angles and geometries allow the creation of precise inclines, declines and lateral turns to fit into the most precise spaces or match perfectly with other equipment.

Hybrid specialty conveyors join Dynamic Conveyor’s other product lines. Parts manufacturers and packagers have been benefiting for nearly 30 years with the ability to reconfigure their DynaCon® modular conveyor systems. Since the introduction of DynaClean® conveyors in 2011, the food manufacturing industry has seen a reduction in sanitary conveyor cleaning times by as much as 70%.

Dynamic Conveyor Corp. | dynamicconveyor.com