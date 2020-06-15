Harpak-ULMA Named a Smart Industry Transformational Leader

Harpak-ULMA, the North American arm of ULMA Packaging, has been named as one of Putman Media’s first annual Smart Industry Transformational Leadership Award winners in the category of OEM IIoT Pioneer.

The program honors individuals and organizations leading the way to Industry 4.0. This year’s winners, chosen from across the globe have successfully envisioned, planned and executed the digital transformation (DX) of one or more aspects of their business through the application of digital and disruptive technologies. The award categories and selection criteria reflect today's most critical business transformation challenges. Awards recognize the importance of executive vision and organizational communication; the ability to build talent, manage change and collaborate across functional siloes; and the successful reinvention of operational processes, customer relationships, and business models.

Harpak-ULMA is one of three machine builders or industrial original-equipment manufacturers (OEMs) recognized for successfully leveraging digital technologies to increase value for their customers and generate new revenue streams. The award recognizes Harpak-ULMA’s execution of an innovative multi-year, multi-tier plan to introduce smart, connected packaging platforms. The program embraces native integration for augmented reality applications, embedded IIoT, and big data solutions that leverage machine learning and artificial intelligence to deliver predictive maintenance as well as industry performance benchmarking services. Harpak-ULMA announced the plan in 2018 as part of its newly formed partnership with Rockwell Automation, and has reported strong customer adoption subsequently.