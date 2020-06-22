C-P Flexible Packaging Acquires Compostable Packaging Supplier

C-P Flexible Packaging, a manufacturer of flexible packaging including rollstock, premade pouches, resealable packaging and shrink sleeves—announced today the acquisition of Genpak Flexible from The Jim Pattison Group. Genpak Flexible is a leading North American supplier of compostable packaging.

With facilities in Aurora, Ontario, and Lakeville, Minnesota, Genpak Flexible has expertise in customized die-cut rollstock and pouches, as well as paper-based laminations. This strategic investment complements C-P Flexible Packaging’s converting and printing capabilities. C-P Flexible Packaging’s North American footprint now consists of six locations with over 750 employees.

“With the unique capabilities and sustainable packaging portfolio of Genpak Flexible, this strategic acquisition provides our customers with a wider array of innovative flexible packaging options than ever before. Our two companies’ cultures are similar, with a laser-like focus on customers and continuous innovation. We’ve been highly impressed by the talent and resources within Genpak Flexible, and we are excited to move forward in creating more value for our customers," said C-P Flexible Packaging CEO Mike Hoffman.