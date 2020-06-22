Enercon Offering Virtual Visits
In these unprecedented times when travel is difficult, Enercon announces its support offering: Virtual Visits. The company has adopted various interactive technologies that will allow customers to connect with experts through video conferencing, collaborative discussions, video demonstrations and technical presentations. Enercon can support meetings with groups of individuals at single or multiple locations all at no cost to you.
Some examples for uses of these technologies include:
- Troubleshooting Equipment & Application Issues
- Product Updates and Technology Review
- Customized Training Programs for you or your whole team
- New Project Consultation
- Virtual Lab Trials