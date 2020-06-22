New Antifog Film Improves Appearance and Hygiene of Products

Responding to increasing requirements for consumer convenience, packing efficiency, extended shelf life and food safety, Terphane films provide the fresh appearance and safety demanded by today’s consumers.

It is critical to prevent direct consumer handling and possible contamination at the store, especially today. The extra protection that lidded containers offer improves food sanitation while extending product shelf life. Packaged produce, when offered in hygienic transparent packaging, is efficient for both the producer and the supermarket and connotes safety and freshness to the consumer.

Many refrigerated items exhibit fogging within the package which may hinder the customer’s view of the product. Fogging occurs when humidity in the headspace of the package condenses on the inner surface of the film, forming many small droplets which may obstruct the customer’s view of the product. It can be a more serious impediment in the frozen food section. The result is often a lost sale and increased food waste.

We combat fogging by incorporating safe ingredients into the film. When the moisture in the package condenses onto the film’s surface, the antifog film merges the moisture into a transparent window. This allows a clear and crisp view of the product. Utilizing our antifog film improves the visibility of the food product. A better view of the product connotes freshness and has greater appeal to consumers.

Terphane offers many grades of antifog treated films, including film with an easy-peel heat seal or a weldable heat seal.

Sealphane® 10.63CTAF is designed to seal to APET trays, packaging fresh produce or other refrigerated products. Trays lidded with Sealphane® 10.63CTAF have high clarity, reduced fogging, and are easy to peel open for the consumer, yet still offer tamper evidence.

If weld seals are desired, our Sealphane® 10.94TAF is designed to be used in flow wrapper packs, SUP pouches, or weld sealed when lidding APET trays. The strong weld seal allows for heavy products to be packed in the pouch and provides tamper evidence when using it to lid trays.

Most competitive antifog BOPET films use chemical-solvent coatings on the heatsealable, food contact surface. Environmentally undesirable, these coatings compete with heat seal performance, so the applied coat weight must be carefully controlled, and even then, may experience a loss in seal strength. Terphane’s antifog products have equivalent heat sealability to other non-anti fog films while providing high clarity. This is due to Terphane’s coextrusion technology versus traditional postextrusion chemical coatings for the antifog agent. Terphane’s innovative process eliminates potential skips in the coating process and the need for the costly production step of solvent utilization.