Gaming Business FaZe Clan Puts Stake in CTRL Meal Replacement Startup

CTRL, the meal replacement startup has announced that prominent and influential gaming organization, FaZe Clan, has taken an ownership stake in CTRL. The deal marks the first time that FaZe Clan, celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, is taking a co-owner position with another brand.

"This deal represents the next step in the evolution of esports," said Sundance DiGiovanni, co-founder of CTRL and Major League Gaming. "A few years ago, nobody believed that esports was ready for prime time. Now it's a major force in both culture and business."

As part of its ownership, FaZe Clan will put its marketing prowess, including 230 million followers and legions of devoted fans, behind CTRL to grow the brand globally. In the future, CTRL will collaborate with FaZe Clan on new flavors for its meal replacement shakes.

“FaZe Clan has long championed the importance of health and fitness for gamers,” said Lee Trink, CEO of FaZe Clan. “By taking a stake in CTRL, we can bring much-needed attention to the importance of better nutrition and provide a healthy option built especially for gamers by people who understand this community best.”

CTRL is the brainchild of DiGiovanni; serial entrepreneur, former professional gamer and founder of Team Envyus Skyler Johnson, along with entertainment executive and attorney Glenn Delgado, who most recently served as general counsel for Major League Gaming.

CTRL’s line of powdered meal replacement shakes tastes like the bottom of a cereal bowl and contains nutritious proteins, carbohydrates, fiber, healthy fats, naturally occurring BCAA’s, 22+ vitamins and minerals, prebiotic fiber to promote healthy gut bacteria, MCT’s to support appetite control and digestive enzymes to support healthy digestion.